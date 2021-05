What parents should know about Pfizer's COVID vaccine for children age 12 and older The FDA authorized Pfizer's vaccine for emergency use in adolescents between the ages of 12 and 15. The vaccine was found to be 100% effective in that age group. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports, and CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with Alonzo Plough, the chief science officer at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, about what this means for families.