Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could soon be authorized for adolescents The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will hold an emergency meeting next week, as Pfizer prepares to seek authorization to offer its vaccine for kids age 12 to 15. Internal medicine specialist and immunologist Dr. Neeta Ogden joins CBSN to discuss that, plus efforts to develop future vaccines that could come in the form of a patch or a pill.