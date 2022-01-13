Expert weighs in on COVID-19 testing, immunity from prior infections Americans are clamoring to get COVID-19 tests, and the country can't keep up with the demand. CBS News correspondent Kris Van Cleave reports on the situation as Omicron spreads and hospitalizations rise. Then Dr. Michael Mina, an epidemiologist and chief science officer at eMed speaks with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the CDC's isolation guidance, the best way for schools to handle COVID testing, and the impact of prior infections on immunity.