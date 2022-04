COVID-19 relief bill stalled over dispute about immigration policy Senate Republicans are blocking the advancement of a $10 billion COVID-19 relief bill as they push for a vote to amend the bill with a provision that would keep Title 42 in place, an immigration policy the Biden administration is planning to end next month. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Meg Oliver break down the complexities of the situation with CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns.