COVID-19 pandemic leads to sharp declines in cancer screening, late-stage diagnoses A year into the pandemic, medical experts are worried about the potential long-term health effects of missed cancer screenings. Mireya Villarreal spoke to two women who experienced late cancer diagnoses. And on "CBS This Morning," Dr. David Agus explained why Americans should not postpone annual cancer screenings. He also addressed reports that some people who received COVID-19 vaccines are mistaking the side effect of swollen lymph nodes for signs of breast cancer.