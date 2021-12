Spread of Omicron variant sparks new COVID safety regulations New testing regulations for travels coming into the U.S. began Monday, and New York City announced plans for a vaccine mandate for all private employers. Hospitals already filled with patients with the Delta variant are bracing for a potential new wave of cases. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports, and then ER physician Dr. Rob Davidson joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the latest.