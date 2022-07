COVID-19 and monkeypox cases are on the rise in the U.S. COVID-19 cases are rising again, and the World Health Organization has also declared monkeypox an international health emergency, with over 2,800 U.S. cases reported. Dr. Jerry Abraham, director vaccine programs at Kendren Health in Los Angeles, joins anchors Tanya Riviero and Nikki Battiste with more on efforts to contain both viruses.