Scientist finds missing genome sequences from early days of Wuhan COVID-19 outbreak A Seattle-based researcher discovered missing genome sequences taken from early cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China, that had mysteriously vanished from an online database. The New York Times' "Matter" columnist Carl Zimmer joins "Red and Blue" host Caitlin Huey-Burns with more on his reporting, and what the latest studies suggest about how long protection from vaccines could last.