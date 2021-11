Judges halt Biden's vaccine requirement for businesses as the U.S. reopens to more international travelers As global COVID-19 cases surpass 250 million, President Biden's vaccination rule for big businesses is facing legal challenges. This comes as the U.S. reopens its international borders to 33 countries. Justin Gill, DNP, an urgent care nurse practitioner and vice president of the Washington State Nurses Association, joins CBSN to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.