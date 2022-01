COVID-19 is linked to more diabetes diagnoses in kids, CDC study finds A new CDC study found children who had COVID-19 were more likely to get diagnosed with diabetes a month or more later. Dr. Mary Pat Gallagher, director of NYU Langone's Pediatric Diabetes Center, says infections may create a “perfect storm” for diabetes to develop quicker — and “COVID is one of the viruses that maybe can do that a little more.”