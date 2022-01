Infectious disease specialist on overburdened hospitals and new COVID-19 studies The White House is deploying 1,000 military personnel to help overburdened hospitals dealing with COVID-19 as the Omicron variant continues to spread. Infectious disease specialist Dr. Amesh Adalja joins CBSN to discuss how hospitals are coping, a new study on COVID's impact on pregnant people, and research on the potential use of marijuana compounds.