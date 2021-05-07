Live

Watch CBSN Live

COVID-19 infections surge as India's hard-hit capital faces oxygen shortage

Chris Livesay continues to report from India where coronavirus infections hit another grim global record on Thursday as more than 412,000 new cases were reported. Nearly 4,000 new deaths were also reported but experts continue to suggest the true numbers are likely far higher. CBS News speaks to epidemiologist Dr. Ramanan Laxminarayan who said the country needs to ramp up vaccine production five-fold or else the virus will continue to be a threat to the world.
