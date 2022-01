Surging COVID-19 hospitalizations strain U.S. health care system The Biden administration says Americans will be able to request free rapid COVID-19 tests starting next week. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez has more on rising infections and the strain on U.S. hospitals. Then, Dr. Andre Campbell, a critical care physician and a professor at the University of California at San Francisco, joins Jamie Yuccas on CBSN to discuss the latest.