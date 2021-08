COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket in Missouri COVID-19 hospitalizations in Missouri have jumped 168% in the last two months. They're led by people who haven't been vaccinated for the coronavirus. Just over 40% of Missourians are fully vaccinated. Dr. Clay Dunagan, chief medical officer of BJC HealthCare and the acting head of the St. Louis pandemic task force, spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what's happening in Missouri.