U.S. breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations COVID-19 hospitalizations in the U.S. surpassed 145,000, setting a record, and pediatric hospitalizations are at their highest level of the pandemic. CBS News' Michael George reports on the latest. Then John Moore, PhD, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, joins CBSN to discuss questions about the CDC's guidance and at-home testing.