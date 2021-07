What to know about rising COVID-19 cases, Delta variant and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine The CDC says 83% of all new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. can be attributed to the Delta variant. CBS News' Skyler Henry has more on the sharp increase in cases across the country. Then Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert and senior scholar at John's Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Public Health, joins CBSN to discuss the growing number of breakthrough cases nationwide.