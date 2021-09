Doctor on COVID-19 in children and what we know about the new Mu variant Cases of COVID-19 in children now make up more than 20% of infections across the U.S. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports from Florida on the fight over mask mandates in schools. Then Dr. Dyan Hes, founder of Gramercy Pediatrics in New York City, joined CBSN to discuss the latest guidance on how to keep kids safe.