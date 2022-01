U.S. shatters record for new daily COVID-19 cases The U.S. recorded more than one million new COVID-19 infections on Monday. According to the CDC, the fast-spreading Omicron variant accounts for an estimated 95% of all cases. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports on the country's recent surge. Then, emergency medicine physician Dr. Hiral Tipirneni joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN to discuss the latest.