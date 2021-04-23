Live

CoverGirl hires first male spokesmodel

For the first time in the magazine's 55-year history, CoverGirl will have a man as the cover model. Makeup James Charles, 17, has been appointed as the magazine's newest spokesmodel. CBSN anchor Elaine Quijano has the story.
