Covered in bees: World Record A beekeeper sat with the top half of his body covered in bees for nearly an hour and set a new Guinness World Record on Tuesday in Yichun City, east China's Jiangxi Province. Covered with a layer of honey, beekeeper Ruan Liangming sat on a stool without any protection for his eyes, nose or mouth for 53 minutes and 34 seconds, which smashed his own Guinness World Record - 20 minutes.