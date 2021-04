Couple held hostage: "Bonnie and Clyde" knew end was near Ian and April Gunnell were held captive -- with their 2-year-old daughter -- in their Florida home for over two hours by a couple suspected in a week-long crime spree across three states. In an interview with CBS News' David Begnaud, the Gunnells said "Bonnie and Clyde" called their families to say goodbye.