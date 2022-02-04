Live

Watch CBS News

Couple gets married during winter storm

Not even a snowstorm could stop Sally Wilson Faulkner and Adam Edward Irujo from getting married. Their friends and family trudged through the snow to see them tie the knot at the Providence Public Library in Rhode Island on January 29.
