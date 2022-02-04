CBS News App
Show Schedule
CBS Newsletters
CBS News Full Episodes
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
RNC approves measure to censure Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger
School shooting suspects charged as witness accounts come to light
Michael Avenatti convicted of stealing from Stormy Daniels
Under pressure from the U.S., Russia and China show a united front
Mother of Black man fatally shot by Minneapolis police: "He will get justice"
People and dog rescued from snowed-in cabin after nearly 2 months
20 people arrested for using drones to deliver contraband to South Carolina prison
Payrolls surged by 467,000 in January, confounding economists
Deadly storm dumps ice and snow on much of Northeast
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBS News
Couple gets married during winter storm
Not even a snowstorm could stop Sally Wilson Faulkner and Adam Edward Irujo from getting married. Their friends and family trudged through the snow to see them tie the knot at the Providence Public Library in Rhode Island on January 29.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On