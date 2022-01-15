CBS News App
Couple creates innovative Airbnb on their farm
A Minnesota couple has come up with an innovative way to host people on their farm. The Larson's came up with the idea to renovate old grain bins to host Airbnb stays. CBS Minnesota's John Lauritsen shares their story.
