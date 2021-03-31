Live

Most meals at Chipotle are over 1,000 calories

The New York Times found that the typical Chipotle order has about 1,000 calories. 1 in every 10 meals has more than 1,600 calories -- but with the right combinations, it's possible to order meals with fewer than 650 calories.
