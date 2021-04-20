Live

Watch CBSN Live

Could Zika fears impact Florida tourism?

Amid growing Zika virus concerns in Florida, the CDC issued a historic travel warning. CBS News travel editor Peter Greenberg joins CBSN with the latest on the places you should be avoiding and how to protect yourself against the virus.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.