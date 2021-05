Could we soon get from New York to Washington in 30 minutes? This week, SpaceX founder Elon Musk issued a provocative tweet saying he's received verbal government approval to build a hyperloop system which would carry passengers in a metal tube at 700 mph. Editor-at-large for CNET's Roadshow, which covers transportation technology, Tim Stevens joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how the system would work and why we still have a long way to go.