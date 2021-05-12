Live

Could Trump start a trade war?

The European Union has threatened to retaliate against President Trump's proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. CBSN contributor and Signal newsletter writer for GZERO Media, Alex Kliment, joins CBSN with more.
