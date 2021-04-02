Live

Watch CBSN Live

Could "the blob" end California's drought?

Hot, dry weather was the culprit of a thousand-acre wildfire east of Los Angeles. But climatologists are looking at a large blob of warm water which could possibly end the record drought. Carter Evans reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.