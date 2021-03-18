Live

Watch CBSN Live

Could smart tags alert users to their bad food?

Expiration dates on food items could soon be a thing of the past. Chinese scientists have invented a smart tag that alerts users when their food has gone from good to bad. CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports.
