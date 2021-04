Could proposed new food labels encourage overeating? New food labels may change the way you eat. The FDA is moving closer to the first overhaul of labels in 20 years. Right now, a 20 ounce bottle of soda adds up to 2.5 servings, but the new labeling could mean that same bottle counts as one serving, just like a 12 ounce can. Dr. Tara Narula, cardiologist at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, joins “CBS This Morning” to talk about the proposed change.