Could House give Patrick McHenry more power after failed speaker votes? Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina became speaker pro tempore when Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the job over two weeks ago, but he has largely limited his actions to those needed to elect a new speaker. Now, an idea under consideration could give him the authority to bring certain types of urgent legislation to the floor as Republicans try to unite behind a speaker candidate. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.