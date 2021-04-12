Could exercise help speed concussion recovery in teens? Concussions often go undiagnosed and unreported, but the National Institutes of Health estimates there are nearly 300,000 sports-related traumatic brain injuries in the U.S. every year. Many of the victims are teenagers who are often eager to get back in the game. At the moment, there is no treatment for concussions, but researchers at the University of Buffalo are looking at whether prescribing exercise might just be the magic pill. Jericka Duncan reports.