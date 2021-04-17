Live

Could eating fruit help prevent breast cancer?

Researchers at Harvard University say high levels of fruit intake as an adolescent may reduce your chance of developing breast cancer. Dr. Devi Nampiamparampil of NYU School Of Medicine joins CBSN with more on this study.
