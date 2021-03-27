Live

Could doctors use robots to treat Ebola patients?

Researchers at UC Berkeley are exploring how robots could be used to combat Ebola. For example, a robot could decontaminate a room or help a doctor diagnose the disease remotely. CNET's Kara Tsuboi reports.
