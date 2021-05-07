Could disclosing ad buyers prevent political influence operations on social media? Lawmakers are taking steps to force Facebook and other online platforms to disclose who buys political ads on their sites. A new bipartisan bill called the Honest Ads Act would make online advertisers disclose who pay for ads, just like TV and radio. Wired editor-in-chief and CBS News contributor Nicholas Thompson joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss whether the act will make a difference in preventing political influence operations, who is likely to oppose the bill, and why fake accounts are the real problem platforms face.