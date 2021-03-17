Live

Could climate change kill snow industries?

The harsh winter has been a boon to a number of ski resorts, but a controversial new book says the ski industry is doomed and climatologists warn that disappearing snow pack globally may wreak havoc on the booming industry. Don Dahler reports.
