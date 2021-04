Could broken heart syndrome have caused Debbie Reynolds' death? Hollywood icon Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, just one day after daughter Carrie Fisher's death. Her son, Todd Fisher, told E! News: "She was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it's pretty much what triggered this event." CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how loss can have impact on a person's health.