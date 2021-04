Could an entire city be hacked? Yahoo announced Thursday that its network was hacked back in 2014, with the data of at least 500 million users stolen. This latest revelation -- which is linked to a "state-sponsored actor" -- is unsettling enough. But what could happen if an entire city like New York was hacked? That's the dramatic premise laid out in a recent magazine article. "CBS This Morning: Saturday" co-host Vinita Nair spoke with the writer.