Could a sponge on a string help diagnose cancer?

Researchers at Cambridge University in England have come up with a new method of diagnosing esophageal cancer that they say is just as effective as an endoscopy. It involves swallowing a pill that turns into a sponge. Alphonso Van Marsh reports.
