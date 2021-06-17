Pride Month
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
House passes bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
Democratic candidates for NYC mayor spar in feisty final debate
Record-breaking heat wave puts strain on states' power grids
8 million households could face eviction or foreclosure soon
Justice Department reverses Trump-era restrictions on asylum
Biden says "I did what I came to do" in Putin meeting in Geneva
11 Republican senators agree to bipartisan infrastructure deal
Transgender students now protected under Title IX
Massive power outage sparks more outrage in Puerto Rico
CBS Village
Visit CBS Village
Wrongly denied funding, Black colleges are fighting back
Support grows for making Juneteenth a national holiday
Facebook group helps dads navigate raising their LGBTQ kids
LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month
Meet the mother-son TikTok stars shattering gender norms
Simone Biles readies for her final Olympics
"In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos on Latino representation in musical theater
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
The cost of ransomware attacks on businesses
A new report published by Cybereason, a cybersecurity technology firm, shows how ransomware attacks are impacting businesses across the globe. Lior Div, CEO and co-founder of Cybereason, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss his findings.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On