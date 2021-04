Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief on Clinton's challenge with women voters Bernie Sanders had overwhelming support in the New Hampshire primary from young voters and women. CBS News exit polls show Sanders beat Hillary Clinton by 11 points among all female voters, and women under age 45 voted for Sanders by a huge 40-point margin. Cosmopolitan editor-in-chief Joanna Coles joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss why she thinks Clinton is struggling with women.