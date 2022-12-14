Corruption and bribery scandal rocks European Parliament Eva Kaili, a Greek member of the European Parliament, has been charged in an alleged bribery scheme involving Qatar. She was one of four people arrested in connection with the probe and has been stripped of her role as one of the parliament's 14 vice presidents. Her lawyers have said she denies any involvement with the alleged scheme. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss the investigation.