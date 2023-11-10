Corrections officer's decision to care for an inmate's baby costs her a job Roberta Bell, a former correctional officer, made a promise to a young inmate she met while working at a Louisiana prison. Bell agreed to care for the inmate's baby. It was a decision that cost Bell her job at the prison. Bell tells CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud if she had to do it all over again, she would make the same choice. It's just the first step in Bell's journey toward selflessness and giving.