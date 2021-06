Coronavirus variant spreading rapidly among unvaccinated Health officials are warning a rapidly spreading COVID-19 variant is causing a spike in cases among young people and in communities of color. Last month, the Delta variant, which was first detected in India, accounted for just over 2% of cases in the U.S., and now that number is up to 20%. Dr. Jerry Abraham, vaccine director of Kedren Community Health Center in Los Angeles, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the spike in cases.