Coronavirus surveillance efforts raise ethical questions Some governments around the world have begun tracking citizens using apps, drones and other high tech methods in an effort to contain the coronavirus. Critics are warning that the surveillance may go too far. Google and Apple are building "contract tracing" technology into smartphones to track the virus' spread, a move President Trump says he is looking into. Roxana Saberi speaks to one American University student who says the level of enforcement he faced in his home country of Taiwan was "scary."