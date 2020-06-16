Coronavirus quarantines chronicled in home video diaries across the U.S. As more than three months passed since the first coronavirus lockdowns, people from across the country shared daily home video diaries with “CBS This Morning.” Kate Huffman is a sixth-generation farmer and financial officer from Indiana. Blake Richards is a second-generation co-owner of Val Surf Shops in southern California. John Patteson works for Procter and Gamble, maker of essential paper goods like toilet paper, in Georgia. Sunnie Clahchischiligi is a doctoral student and freelance journalist from New Mexico who was born and raised in the Navajo Nation. Here is a look at how they've all been experiencing life during the pandemic.