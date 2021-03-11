Coronavirus pandemic, one year later: A look back at key players, events during the crisis "CBS This Morning" takes a look at the one year anniversary of the coronavirus pandemic with reflections and lessons learned from key players during the early months, including Dr. Helen Chu, an infectious disease researcher who found a way to test for COVID-19 early on, Admiral Brett Giroir, the former Assistant Secretary of Health in charge of COVID-19 testing and David Lat, one of the first COVID-19 patients hospitalized in New York City.