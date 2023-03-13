How the COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses nationwide Over the past three years, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected billions of people around the world, and across the U.S. business owners were forced to find ways to adapt. To discuss the impact and how it has changed the business world, we are joined by Dr. Angela Mills, an emergency care physician at NewYork-Presbyterian and the chair of the department of emergency medicine at Columbia University Irving Medical Center; Alexis Sweeney, founder and owner of the Silhouette by Alexis app; and Jesse Merchant Zuñiga, the co-founder and co-owner of Caleta and Bad Habit Ice cream.