Coronavirus cases in the U.S. exceed 100,000 The effects of the coronavirus pandemic can be felt across the country as the nation’s reported cases exceeds 100,000, forcing some governors to turn to the military for help. A Navy hospital ship named “Mercy” anchored in the San Pedro, California harbor as backup in case Los Angeles-areas hospitals fill up. In New York, the military is converting an NYC convention center into a 1,200-bed emergency hospital. Tom Hanson reports on how the virus is taking hold there and elsewhere within the country.