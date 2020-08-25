California lacks inmate firefighters due to COVID prison releases Identifiable by their orange jumpsuits, prison inmates have long worked to fight wildfires in California. But now, The New York Times reports the firefighting force has been reduced by a program releasing prisoners back into their homes. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports from the fire lines, and New York Times San Francisco bureau chief Thomas Fuller joins CBSN to talk about the impact of losing inmate firefighters.